India's tour of Lanka to be played between July 13-25

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 12:50 pm

The Indian cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka will be held between July 13-25. India will be playing six limited-overs matches (three T20Is and three ODIs) against Sri Lanka. With the core set of personnel being involved in the England tour, the BCCI had earlier decided to send white-ball specialists with several fringe players for the tour of Lanka. Here are further details.

Series

Key details about the limited-overs series

Broadcaster Sony Sports announced the schedule via social media. The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16, and 18. Meanwhile, the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23, and 25. However, the venues for the games are yet to be announced. This will be a rare occasion when two Team India squads will be playing in different countries at the same time.

Squad

Ganguly had confirmed a different team for the Lanka tour

Last month, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the Indian cricket team will tour Sri Lanka in July for a limited-overs bilateral series. Ganguly said that it will be a different squad, which won't have anyone from the outfit that will be in England at that time. "Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team," he said.

Reason

What is the reason behind the Lanka tour?

India's tour of England will be ending on September 14. Post that, the remainder of the suspended IPL 2021 season will start from September 19 onwards in the UAE. The BCCI wants the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal to be match-ready. Keeping the ICC T20 World Cup in mind, the probable players need games.

Lanka tour

Dhawan and Iyer are the captaincy options for Team India

India can look up to Shikhar Dhawan as the captain for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. The veteran opening batsman has been a pillar of strength for Team India in white-ball cricket. Dhawan has also been in sublime form in the IPL of late. Besides Dhawan, India can look up to Shreyas Iyer. He is currently recovering from an injury.

Options

India could name a strong batting unit for Lanka tour

Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal are likely to be preferred. One between the two could open alongside Dhawan. The promising Suryakumar Yadav looks the ideal choice at number three. In the middle-order, yer is set to return after an injury. Also, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson could make the cut. They are the wicket-keeping options. Hardik and Krunal Pandya can add substance as all-rounders.

Information

India have an interesting set of bowlers on offering

Varun Chakravarthy could make his debut. Rahul Chahar, who was exceptional in the curtailed IPL 2021 season, will be given a shot alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Tewatia. In the pace department, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed could join Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.