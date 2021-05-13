Cristiano Ronaldo scripts history with 100th goal for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for Juventus in all competitions

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet for Juventus as they overcame Sassuolo 3-1 in gameweek 36 of the Serie A 2020-21 season. Ronaldo, who is the highest scorer in the ongoing Serie A campaign, reached a special landmark for Juve. He netted his 100th goal for the Turin club since joining them in 2018. With this tally, he has scripted history.

Ronaldo becomes first player to script this record

Ronaldo has now become the first player to score 100-plus career club goals in three different countries. The Portuguese superstar had scored 118 goals for Manchester United. He moved to Real Madrid next and dominated the scenes, accumulating 450 goals in total. And now, he has scored his 100th goal for Juve. Notably, Ronaldo has scored 103 international goals for Portugal as well.

Other notable records scripted by Ronaldo

Ronaldo has raced to 80 Serie A goals. He netted his 28th league goal this season. The veteran forward has scored 35 goals for Juventus this season in all competitions. Notably, this is the 11th time where Ronaldo has netted 35-plus goals in a season for a club. The former Real Madrid star has now amassed 673 career club goals in 894 matches.

Ronaldo smashes a new record for Juventus

As per Opta, Ronaldo has become the first player in the history of Juventus to have scored 100+ goals in all competitions in his first three campaigns for the Bianconeri. CR7 has netted 100 goals for Juventus in just 131 games.

Juventus get the job done against Sassuolo

Adrien Rabiot fired Juventus ahead with a low shot in the 28th minute. Ronaldo then made it 2-0 before Giacomo Raspadori pulled one back. However, Paulo Dybala got a third and reached the 100-goal landmark for Juve. The win helped Juve bounce back after a stunning 3-0 defeat against AC Milan. They have 72 points from 36 games.

Juventus risk missing out on Champions League

Juventus need to beat this season's champions Inter Milan on Saturday and also overcome Bologna in their final matchday. However, winning both games do not guarantee them a Champions League berth next season. Atalanta, AC Milan and Napoli are above Juventus at the moment.

