Juventus sack Andrea Pirlo as manager after just one season

Andrea Pirlo has been sacked by Juventus after just one season at the club

Serie A club Juventus have sacked manager Andrea Pirlo after just one season. The former AC Milan and Juventus mid-fielder had taken over the club as manager last season and helped them win two trophies. However, Juventus were inconsistent in Serie A, clinching a top-four berth on the final matchday. They failed to win the Serie A title for the first time since 2012.

Massimiliano Allegri set to rejoin Juventus in second spell

The Turin-based club is set to appoint Massimiliano Allegri, who will return for a second spell as manager. Allegri had managed Juventus from 2014 to 2019. During his time, the club won five successive league titles. He also guided the club to four Coppa Italia honors, besides two Supercoppa Italiana trophies. He also saw Juventus end as two-time Champions League runners-up.

Allegri has signed a four-year contract

As per reports, Allegri has signed his contract until June 2025 as the new Juventus manager. His salary will be around €9m net per season. Allegri didn't join any club for two years after leaving Juve in 2019. He was one of the candidates to get the Real Madrid job, but he didn't decide to wait after Zinedine Zidane left Los Blancos, again.

Pirlo enjoyed a lot of success as a player

Pirlo featured in 164 games for Juventus between 2011 to 2015, winning four Serie A titles. He spent most of his career at AC Milan and won two Champions League honors with them. Pirlo also earned 116 caps for Italy and helped them to win the 2006 World Cup. He retired as a player in 2017 having spent two years in Major League Soccer.

Two trophies not enough for Pirlo to keep his job

Pirlo had replaced Maurizio Sarri last year, despite the former Chelsea boss winning the league title. Pirlo did win the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia as Juventus manager but it was not enough to keep his job.

Pirlo not given the desired amount of time

With no major experience in managing a top club, the job at Juventus was always a risky affair. However, Pirlo showed his credentials by helping Juve win two trophies. By not winning the league, the pressure mounted on him. One has to note that champions Inter Milan was a cut above the rest. Pirlo needed more time to enhance his reputation as Juve's boss.

Several managerial moves among Europe's big guns

Pirlo's exit is the latest managerial move among Europe's big clubs with Antonio Conte leaving Inter Milan to be replaced by former Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi. Also, Zinedine Zidane departed Real Madrid. Reports claim that Conte could join Madrid as the new manager.

