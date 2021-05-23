Home / News / Sports News / New Zealand tour of England: Records Kane Williamson can break
New Zealand tour of England: Records Kane Williamson can break

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 23, 2021, 06:06 pm
New Zealand tour of England: Records Kane Williamson can break
Records which Kane Williamson can break in England

New Zealand are set to tour UK for competing in the England Test series and the ICC World Test Championship finale. The number two Test side will take on England in the two-match Test series, starting June 2. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who is known for his sheer composure, can break several records on the tour. We take a look at the same.

A look at his Test career

Over the years, Williamson has earned praise for his immaculate technique. He is one of the consistent scorers across formats, especially in Test cricket. The crafty top-order batsman has scored 7,115 runs from 83 Tests at a remarkable average of 54.31. He owns 24 tons and four double-centuries in the format. His best score of 251 came against the West Indies in December 2020.

Williamson will overtake Stephen Fleming

Williamson is presently the third-highest run-scorer among New Zealand batsmen. He is only behind Ross Taylor (7,379) and Stephen Fleming (7,172) on the tally. The incumbent NZ captain (7,115) will certainly overtake Fleming in terms of runs. Williamson can also surpass legends Sourav Ganguly (7,212), Chris Gayle (7,214), Wally Hammond (7249), Gary Kirsten (7,289), and David Warner (7,311).

Williamson could have the joint-most Test hundreds (active cricketers)

At the moment, Williamson has most hundreds (24) by a New Zealand batsman in Test cricket. By scoring three more, he can match the tallies of Allan Border, Graeme Smith, Virat Kohli, and Steve Smith. Williamson also owns the joint-most double-tons (4) for New Zealand along with Brendon McCullum. On the upcoming tour, he could completely own this record.

A look at the other feats he can attain

Till now, Williamson has amassed 3,993 runs at an astronomical average of 78.29 in winning cause (36 matches). The tally includes 15 tons and 17 fifties. He is set to complete 4,000 runs in these matches. He can also eclipse the legendary Desmond Haynes (4,041) on this tally. Furthermore, Williamson (2,680) requires 320 runs to complete the 3,000-run mark in Tests away from home.

ICC WTC: Williamson can touch the 1,000-run mark

As expected, Williamson is presently New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the World Test Championship. He has scored 817 runs from nine Tests at a phenomenal average of 58.35. He could become one of the few batsmen to score 1,000 or more runs in the championship.

