WTC final: How does Kane Williamson perform against Indian bowlers?

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 01:57 pm

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the inaugural WTC final, starting June 18. Both the teams have announced their initial squads for the championship match. After failing to grab the World Cup title in 2019, the Kane Williamson-led side would want to clinch the Test mace this time. We take a look at Williamson's record against Indian bowlers.

Career

A look at his career

Over the years, Williamson has earned praise for his sound technique. He is one of the most consistent scorers in Test cricket. The crafty batter has scored 7,129 runs from 84 Tests at a remarkable average of 53.60. He owns 24 tons and four double-centuries in the format. His best score of 251 came against the West Indies in December 2020.

Pacers

Williamson vs Indian pacers

Over the years, Williamson has scored 55 runs off 129 balls (103 dots) against pacer Ishant Sharma in Test cricket. Ishant has dismissed the New Zealand skipper only once. Williamson has fallen twice to Mohammed Shami, having amassed 94 runs off 130 balls (90 dots). The former tends to struggle against Jasprit Bumrah, who has uprooted him twice in a space of 57 deliveries.

Spinners

Williamson vs Indian spinners

India have included both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the 15-man squad for the summit clash. It remains to be seen if the duo plays together in the XI. Ashwin has dismissed Williamson as many as five times in Test cricket (146 runs off 242 balls). However, his compatriot Jadeja is yet to dismiss the NZ captain (55 runs off 147 balls).

Performance

How does Williamson fare against India?

Williamson is the sixth-highest run-scorer for New Zealand against India in Test cricket. He has racked up 728 runs from 11 Tests against them at an average of 36.40. The tally includes two tons and four half-centuries. He is behind Brendon McCullum (1,224), Graham Dowling (964), Bert Sutcliffe (885), Ross Taylor (812), and John Wright (804) on the list.