2021 Wimbledon: Karolina Pliskova reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 07:05 pm
Karolina Pliskova reaches her maiden semi-final at Wimbledon

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova qualified for her maiden semi-final at Wimbledon after beating Viktorija Golubic. She defeated the Swiss player in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, in what turned out to be a one-sided quarter-final. Pliskova will now face either Ons Jabeur or Aryna Sabalenka in the penultimate clash of 2021 Wimbledon. The former is still in search of her maiden Grand Slam title.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Pliskova had the wood over Golubic right from the start. She broke the latter's serve after claiming a 3-2 lead in the first set. Pliskova wrapped up the set after 37 minutes. She raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set as well before Golubic won two games. However, the former made the most of her lead, advancing to the semis.

Information

Pliskova reaches her fourth major semi-final

Pliskova has reached her maiden semi-final at Wimbledon. Overall, she has qualified for fourth semi-final at Grand Slams. Pliskova has gone past the semi-final stage only once (majors) in her career, when she qualified for the 2016 US Open final.

