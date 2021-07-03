2021 Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber reaches fourth round: Records broken

Angelique Kerber will take on Coco Gauff in the fourth round

2018 champion Angelique Kerber came back from behind to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a rain-hit 2021 Wimbledon women's singles encounter on Saturday. Kerber was trailing 1-5 before rain halted play. However, after the resumption, she came back and won the tie 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. She will face Coco Gauff in the fourth round. Gauff overcame Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3. Here's more.

Kerber extends her Grand Slam win-loss tally to 111-50

Kerber extended her win-loss record at Grand Slams to 111-50. She now has 34 wins at Wimbledon. Kerber had earlier lost in the first round at both the Australian and French Open this year. The three-time Grand Slam winner has a 3-2 win-loss record at Slams this year.

Emma Raducanu beats Sorana Cirstea to reach fourth round

Emma Raducanu's dream debut run at Wimbledon continued into the fourth round. She beat Romania's world number 45 Sorana Cirstea. The 18-year-old wildcard ranked 338th, impressed in a 6-3 7-5 win. Emma stunned 31-year-old Cirstea by taking eight games in a row. "I am so speechless right now," Raducanu said after her win.

Kerber is on an eight-match unbeaten run

Kerber is on an eight-match unbeaten run. She had won five successive matches at the Bad Homburg Open to clinch the title in the build-up to Wimbledon.

17-year-old Gauff matches her 2019 show

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Gauff matched her breakout result from 2019 by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. Gauff dominated the show on Centre Court as she finished with 21 winners and broke her opponent five times. Gauff won 63 points, besides sealing 36 service points and pocketed seven service games.