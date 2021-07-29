Statistical analysis of Jurgen Klopp's stint at Liverpool

Jul 29, 2021

Jurgen Klopp has earned a lot of success since becoming the club's manager

Since joining Premier League club Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Jurgen Klopp has managed the Reds with precision and quality. He has delivered four major trophies in his six-year spell so far and has lifted the team as one of the best in Europe. Klopp will be aiming to earn more laurels with Liverpool. Here we decode his achievements.

Success

Liverpool have won these trophies under Klopp's guidance

Liverpool tasted success in 2018-19 when they beat Tottenham Hotspur to win the UEFA Champions League. It was their sixth UCL trophy in the history of the competition. They followed that up with the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool went on to win the Premier League 2019-20 title. It was their maiden Premier League win.

Do you know?

Klopp has a win percentage of 59.1

Klopp has managed the Reds in 318 matches, winning 188, drawing 73, and losing 57. He has a win percentage of 59.1. The percentage is more than what he achieved with his previous two clubs.

PL records

Liverpool scripted these Premier League records under Klopp

In their Premier League title-winning campaign in 2019-20, Liverpool earned 32 wins. They equaled the record set by Man City in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. They also equaled the record for most home wins in a PL season (18) achieved earlier by Chelsea, Manchester United, and Man City. Liverpool also equaled City's record for most consecutive Premier League matches won (18).

Information

When Liverpool suffered heartbreaks by going real close

Klopp also helped the club reach the UCL final in 2017-18, being beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid eventually. In the following season, the Reds missed their maiden Premier League title by a whisker. Liverpool collected 97 points and were one below champions Manchester City (98).

Do you know?

Liverpool have achieved these two major records as well

Under Klopp. Liverpool have set the record for most successive Premier League home wins (24), achieved in the 2019-20 season. They also have the most PL points in a season without winning the title (97 in 2018-19).