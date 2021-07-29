Home / News / Sports News / Statistical analysis of Jurgen Klopp's stint at Liverpool
Sports

Statistical analysis of Jurgen Klopp's stint at Liverpool

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 02:59 pm
Statistical analysis of Jurgen Klopp's stint at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has earned a lot of success since becoming the club's manager

Since joining Premier League club Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Jurgen Klopp has managed the Reds with precision and quality. He has delivered four major trophies in his six-year spell so far and has lifted the team as one of the best in Europe. Klopp will be aiming to earn more laurels with Liverpool. Here we decode his achievements.

In this article
Success

Liverpool have won these trophies under Klopp's guidance

Liverpool tasted success in 2018-19 when they beat Tottenham Hotspur to win the UEFA Champions League. It was their sixth UCL trophy in the history of the competition. They followed that up with the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool went on to win the Premier League 2019-20 title. It was their maiden Premier League win.

Do you know?

Klopp has a win percentage of 59.1

Klopp has managed the Reds in 318 matches, winning 188, drawing 73, and losing 57. He has a win percentage of 59.1. The percentage is more than what he achieved with his previous two clubs.

PL records

Liverpool scripted these Premier League records under Klopp

In their Premier League title-winning campaign in 2019-20, Liverpool earned 32 wins. They equaled the record set by Man City in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. They also equaled the record for most home wins in a PL season (18) achieved earlier by Chelsea, Manchester United, and Man City. Liverpool also equaled City's record for most consecutive Premier League matches won (18).

Information

When Liverpool suffered heartbreaks by going real close

Klopp also helped the club reach the UCL final in 2017-18, being beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid eventually. In the following season, the Reds missed their maiden Premier League title by a whisker. Liverpool collected 97 points and were one below champions Manchester City (98).

Do you know?

Liverpool have achieved these two major records as well

Under Klopp. Liverpool have set the record for most successive Premier League home wins (24), achieved in the 2019-20 season. They also have the most PL points in a season without winning the title (97 in 2018-19).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Unbreakable records held by Manchester United

Latest News

Gujarat: Video showing hundreds of blackbucks crossing road goes viral

India

'Shang-Chi' trailer: How he wants a normal life, but fails

Entertainment

Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Auto

'2 Phone' review: Video stays with you, song doesn't

Entertainment

Realme Flash smartphone to debut on August 3

Technology

Latest Sports News

Das knocks out Olympic champion, joins wife in last 16

Sports

ICC World Test Championship final smashes viewership records

Sports

'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic as history beckons him

Sports

Dominant India beat Argentina 3-1 to seal quarterfinal berth

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Superb Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Liverpool overcome Tottenham 3-1 in Premier League: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Champions League News

Decoding the records of football superstar Neymar

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Decoding the statistical comparison

Sports

Lionel Messi turns 34: A look at his career achievements

Sports

Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid: Decoding his major records

Sports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension until 2024

Sports
Trending Topics