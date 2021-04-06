IPL 2021: MI's scout Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

'MI medical team will continue to monitor More's health'
"Mr. Kiran More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times," MI stated in a statement
Information
More joins a list of players to have tested positive
More is among the few officials or players to have tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana had contracted the virus.
Developments
IPL 2021: A look at other developments
In another development, as many as 14 members from the bio-bubble, set up for an IPL broadcast team, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Notably, cameramen, producers, directors, EVS operators, and video editors are among the ones infected.
It was reported that several groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium also tested COVID-19 positive.
Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly remains positive about hosting the IPL as scheduled.
IPL 2021
MI to face RCB in tournament opener
The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be underway from April 9.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai.
MI remain the most successful franchise in the tournament, having won five titles.
They were crowned champions in 2020 after defeating Delhi Capitals in a high-voltage final.