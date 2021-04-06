Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: MI's scout Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19
IPL 2021: MI's scout Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

IPL 2021: MI's scout Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

In a blow for Mumbai Indians, scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is understood that the former India wicket-keeper remains asymptomatic, and has been isolated from the rest of the set-up.

More joins the growing list of sportspeople who have tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the 14th Indian Premier League edition.

Here are the further details.

Statement

'MI medical team will continue to monitor More's health'

"Mr. Kiran More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times," MI stated in a statement

Information

More joins a list of players to have tested positive

More is among the few officials or players to have tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana had contracted the virus.

Developments

IPL 2021: A look at other developments

In another development, as many as 14 members from the bio-bubble, set up for an IPL broadcast team, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Notably, cameramen, producers, directors, EVS operators, and video editors are among the ones infected.

It was reported that several groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium also tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly remains positive about hosting the IPL as scheduled.

IPL 2021

MI to face RCB in tournament opener

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be underway from April 9.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai.

MI remain the most successful franchise in the tournament, having won five titles.

They were crowned champions in 2020 after defeating Delhi Capitals in a high-voltage final.

