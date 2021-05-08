KKR's Seifert to stay in India after testing COVID-19 positive

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 08, 2021, 11:38 am

New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Tim Seifert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in his pre-departure tests.

The wicket-keeper batsman will now not travel back to New Zealand on the charter flight with the rest of Indian Premier League-based New Zealand players, support staff and commentators.

The senior cricketer is currently in isolation in Ahmedabad.

Here are the details.

Tests

Seifert fails both pre-departure RT-PCR tests

As per New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) statement, Seifert failed both his pre-departure RT-PCR tests and is currently experiencing "moderate symptoms".

The statement added he had "returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols".

Seifert is expected to be transferred to Chennai for treatment, in the same private hospital where Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is staying.

COVID-19

Seifert becomes third KKR cricketer to test positive

Seifert has become the third KKR player to test positive for COVID-19 after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

Earlier this week, KKR's match against the RCB, scheduled for Monday, was postponed.

On Tuesday, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL 2021 season for an indefinite period after two more players tested positive inside the bio-bubble.

Quote

Seifert will be transferred back to NZ after testing negative

"Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation," the statement said.

Do you know?

Seifert hasn't made his IPL debut

Seifert is yet to make his debut in the IPL. KKR got him as a replacement for the injured USA bowler Ali Khan during IPL 2020. He was retained ahead of the auction in February this year but did not get a game this season.

Information

India reports 4.01 lakh new cases of coronavirus

A day after reporting the world's highest daily surge, India recorded 4.01 lakh cases on Saturday. This sees the active caseload rise to 37,23,446. In the last 24 hours, 4,187 people died, taking total deaths to 2.38 lakh.