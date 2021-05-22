La Liga: Decoding the title race between Atletico and Real

The final weekend of La Liga 2020-21 sees Madrid teams Atletico and Real in the race for the league title. Atletico need a victory to win their maiden title since 2013-14. Meanwhile, Los Blancos need a victory besides depending on Atletico's result to defend their league honor. One expects both sides to focus on themselves and gain the maximum. Here we decode the scenario.

Simeone aiming to lift Atletico, Zidane eyes third league honor

A win for Atletico at relegation-threatened Real Valladolid will secure a first league honor since 2014, besides a second title under Diego Simeone, who has managed the club since 2011. Meanwhile, if Atletico slip, Real will win a second successive honor and a third league title under manager Zinedine Zidane. Under Zidane, Real had also won the league in 2016-17.

How can Atletico Madrid win La Liga title?

Atletico top the standings after having collected 83 points from 37 games. They have registered 25 wins, eight draws, and four losses. For Atletico, the math is simple as they need to win tonight. Three points will hand them the Spanish league title. Anything less will open the door for neighbours Real, who can then trump the league leaders.

How can Real Madrid win La Liga title?

Real Madrid have amassed 81 points from 37 games. They have registered 24 wins, nine draws, and four defeats. Notably, Zidane's men are 17-games unbeaten in the league and will want to end on a high. Real need to win their match and hope Atletico draw or lose against Valladolid. Any other result for Real won't be enough even if Atletico drop points.

Head-to-head record could come into play

If Atletico draw their match and Real win, then both teams will finish on 84 points. This will see Real win the title at Atletico's expense. In La Liga, head-to-head record - instead of goal difference - comes into play. Real would be crowned winners of Spain as they have taken four points off Atletico in their two league meetings in 2020-21.

Simeone has his say ahead of the match

"It's a final against Valladolid, with two sides fighting for their own different, but important, objectives, and we will both give absolutely everything they've got to achieve it," said Simeone.