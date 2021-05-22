Atletico crowned La Liga champions after beating Valladolid: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 22, 2021, 11:23 pm

Atletico Madrid have won La Liga 2020-21 crown

Atletico Madrid won their 11th La Liga title and a first in seven years after beating Real Valladolid 2-1 in gameweek 38. After trailing 1-0 at half-time, Atletico responded with two goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez to seal the deal. Meanwhile, Real Madrid won their match against Villarreal but finish second, two points adrift of their rivals. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Oscar Plano gave Valladolid the lead in the 18th minute after breaking from Atletico's corner and surging ahead on the counter. De Sousa released Oscar near the halfway line as the latter went one one one with Jan Oblak, placing the ball into the bottom-right corner. Atletico equalized via Angel Correa, who was fed by Yannick Carrasco. Luis Suarez added the second for Atletico.

Opta stats

Atletico Madrid script these records

Atletico Madrid had lost their previous three La Liga meetings this season when they were trailing at half-time against Real Madrid, Levante, and Athletic Club respectively. However, they ended the jinx tonight against Valladolid. Correa has been involved 17 goals for Atletico this term (9 goals and 8 assists). This is his best tally in his six campaigns in Madrid (previous best 8 goals).

Information

Suarez nets 21st La Liga goal this season

Suarez netted his 21st La Liga goal this season for Atletico. Notably, he had also scored 21 goals the last time he won La Liga with Barcelona (2018-19). Suarez also netted his 168th career La Liga goal. Suarez now has 439 career club goals.

La Liga

Atletico end La Liga 2020-21 campaign with 86 points

Atletico ended the season on a high after having collected 86 points from 38 games. They registered 26 wins, eight draws, and four losses. They needed to win this game tonight and three more points handed them the title. Atletico managed to score 67 goals this season (second-highest) and conceded the fewest (25).

Information

Atletico continue their dominance over Valladolid

Atletico have now won five of their six away games against Valladolid in La Liga. Meanwhile, Valladolid have lost 11 of their last 12 league games against Atletico.

Twitter Post

11th crown for Atletico Madrid

Simeone

Atletico manager Simeone scripts these records

Under Diego Simeone, Atletico have won their second La Liga crown (also 2013-14). Notably, both their title wins have now been decided in the final gameweek. As per Opta, Simeone has followed the footsteps of former Atletico managers Ricardo Zamora and Helenio Herrera in winning two league titles. The Argentine has now won eight trophies with Atletico.