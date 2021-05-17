Home / News / Sports News / La Liga, Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0: Records broken
La Liga, Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0: Records broken

La Liga, Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0: Records broken

Gameweek 37 of La Liga 2020-21 saw the race for the title kept its pace after Real Madrid sealed a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. The win keeps Real Madrid in second place, two points below Atletico Madrid, who scored two late goals to beat Osasuna at home. The league title will be decided on the final gameweek. Here we present the records broken.

Real Madrid

Real keep their hopes alive with Nacho's goal

Real Madrid didn't do much in the first half as things ended goalless. Los Blancos needed to step up and Casemiro struck the post with his header in the 61st minute. Nacho provided them the breakthrough six minutes later from a close-range finish. That was the difference in the end as Bilbao also had Raul Garcia get sent off.

Real unbeaten in 17 La Liga games

Real Madrid have not lost any of their last 17 La Liga games. They have won 12 and drawn five. This is now their best unbeaten streak under Zinedine Zidane in a single league campaign. His previous best was 16 games (W12 D4) in 2016-17. Meanwhile, Real have 81 points, collecting their 24th victory of the campaign.

Real maintain their ascendancy over Bilbao

As per Opta, Bilbao have won just one of their last 23 meetings now with Real (W1 D5 L17). Real have beaten Bilbao for the 93rd time in La Liga. They have also won 11 of their last 16 away league games against Athletic Club.

Suarez keeps Atletico on the driving seat

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid fought back from behind to win 2-1 against Osasuna. A win on the final gameweek will hand Atletico their first league honor in seven years. Ante Budimir's header had put Osasuna on course for a shock win. However, Renan Lodi equalized before Suarez steered in Yannick Carrasco's cross in the 88th minute. Atletico stay atop with 83 points collected.

Title race to be decided on final weekend

Premier League: Alisson scores to help Liverpool beat West Brom

