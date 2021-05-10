La Liga: Real Madrid miss chance to go top

Real Madrid's 2-2 draw with Sevilla has handed a boost to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. Real, who had the chance to go level on points with arch-rivals Atletico at the top, dropped two crucial points and are now second. Eden Hazard's stoppage-time equalizer saw Real steal a point as Sevilla were ahead. Here we present the key records scripted.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Fernando put Sevilla ahead midway through the first half. Substitute Marco Asensio equalized for Real in the 67th minute. Rakitic scored a penalty after Eder Militao was penalized for a handball following a video assistant referee review. Moments earlier, Karim Benzema had been brought down in the penalty area at the opposite end. Hazard then deflected Toni Kroos' shot to draw the game.

Contenders

How does the fight for La Liga title looks like?

Two points now separate Spain's top three. Atletico have 77 points from 35 games, with Real and Barcelona occupying the second and third place respectively. Barca are level on points with Real (75 each). Sevilla have 71 points now and a win could have kept them in contention. They are six points off the pace but can finish second or third.

Records

Records scripted by Rakitic and Asensio

As per Opta, Ivan Rakitic is the only player to score and assist in a La Liga match against Real Madrid this season. He is the first Sevilla player to do so since Renato Dirnei and Frederic Kanoute in December 2008. Marco Asensio has scored more goals as a substitute than any other Real Madrid player in all competitions under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Feats

Other notable stats registered in the match

Toni Kroos has now provided more La Liga assists this season (9) than any other Real Madrid player. Prior to this draw, Real had won their last 11 home matches against Sevilla in La Liga. They had scored an average of 3.4 goals per game. It was their longest run of home victories against Sevilla in the history of the competition.