Ahead of Olympics, Lahiri finishes T-3 at Barbasol Championship

Sports

Lahiri will head to Tokyo at the end of this week for the men's golf competition from July 29 to August 1

Olympic-bound Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri fired a stellar seven-under 65 to finish tied third at the Barbasol Championship for his best result of the season, a timely boost ahead of the Tokyo Games. Lahiri, 34, made eight birdies, including four over his closing five holes, at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville on Sunday. Here's more.

A welcome return to form for Lahiri

Ireland's Power went on to earn his first PGA TOUR title following a six-hole playoff. It was a welcome return to form for Lahiri, who struggled with COVID-19 in April. His third career top-three finish on the PGA TOUR moved him up from 129th to 108th on the FedExCup standings. The top-125 will qualify for lucrative FedExCup Playoffs and retain next season's TOUR cards.

Played a little better than the scores I've shot: Lahiri

"I think I've played a little better than the scores I've shot. I've been a little disappointed with my scrambling, my score hasn't been as good as I expected," Lahiri said. "I'm not playing next week, off to Tokyo, so I wanted to make sure that I get the most out of this week. I've done whatever I could given the circumstances," he added.

Lahiri was especially delighted with his ball-striking

His week's cards of 68, 67, 68, and 65 marked the first time he has shot in the 60s in all four rounds of a tournament since finishing tied 10th in the 2018 Mayakoba Classic in Mexico. Lahiri was especially delighted with his ball-striking.

I really enjoyed the tournament: Lahiri

After an opening birdie on the third hole, Lahiri rattled home a 32-foot conversion at the next before finishing strongly with six more birdies on his homeward stretch against a lone bogey on 13. "I really enjoyed it. The golf course obviously is set up for a ton of birdies and eagles, so you better be flag hunting and rolling it good," he said.

Lahiri will head to Tokyo at end of this week

The Indian player will now head to Tokyo at the end of this week for the men's golf competition from July 29 to August 1. Lahiri is determined to challenge for a podium finish against a stellar line-up featuring newly crowned Open champion Collin Morikawa, World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schaufffele, Rory McIlroy, and Hideki Matsuyama.

Always a really special thing to represent India: Lahiri

"It's exciting to be wearing the tricolors. It's always a really special thing to represent India," Lahiri said. "Every opportunity that I get, I'm going to grab it with both hands, and hopefully, I can go with this form to Tokyo and keep making these birdies because I'm going to need them," he added.

'Olympic medal would change how golf is perceived in India'

"It would mean everything (to win a medal). I think it would change the way golf is perceived in India. I think it would change the kind of support we get from corporates and the government," he said.

Trending Topics