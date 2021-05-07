Laureus Sports Awards: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka bag top honors

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal won the Sportsman of the Year Award at the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Japan's Naomi Osaka claimed the Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton were also among the winners at the awards, which were hosted in Seville.

Here are further details.

Fourth Laureus award for Nadal

World number two Nadal clinched his fourth Laureus award as he was recognized for his 13th French Open title and record-equaling 20th major.

"Winning the French Open and equaling the 20th Grand Slam of Roger Federer has been an unforgettable moment," said Nadal.

"It means a lot to equal my great rival, but at the same time, my great friend."

The awards were hosted in Seville in a digital format

The awards, which were hosted in Seville in a digital format, honored professional athletes who used their position to make a powerful impact on social issues over the last 12 months, and highlighted the persistence of some professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osaka's powerful gesture at the US Open 2020

Osaka won her second US Open title in 2020. She wore different face masks in each of her matches, which sported the names of Americans who had died as a result of racial injustice.

"My main hopes for the future would be just to have helped or impacted as many people as I could and, hopefully be a better person," she said.

Hamilton wins Athlete Advocate of the Year Award

Hamilton, who won a record-equaling seventh F1 world title in 2020, claimed the Athlete Advocate of the Year Award for fighting racial injustice.

At each Grand Prix last season, his helmet sported the 'Black Lives Matter' logo, while he took a knee.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas cars were painted in black livery as a statement of the team's commitment to the cause.

Salah receives the Sporting Inspiration Award

Liverpool's Salah was conferred with the Sporting Inspiration Award, considering his support for charitable causes, and commitment to fight social injustice.

The 28-year-old, who is one of the top scorers in the Premier League, is a powerful advocate of women's equality in the Middle East.

He has been named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

A look at the other winners

Bayern Munich were named the World Team of the Year as they won the Champions League, DFB-Pokal, and the Bundesliga title under head coach Hansi Flick in the 2019/20 season.

Besides, Patrick Mahomes took home the World Breakthrough of the Year Award after leading Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance last year, and win in 50 years.

World Sportsman of the Year Award: Rafael Nadal

World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Naomi Osaka

World Team of the Year Award: Bayern Munich

World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Patrick Mahomes

World Comeback of the Year Award: Max Parrot

Sport for Good Award: KICKFORMORE by KICKFAIR

Lifetime Achievement Award: Billie Jean King. Athlete Advocate of the Year Award: Lewis Hamilton. Sporting Inspiration Award: Mohamed Salah. Sporting Moment of the Year Award: Chris Nikic.