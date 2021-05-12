Premier League, Leicester City beat Manchester United: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 12, 2021, 10:13 am

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester City in the Premier League as this helped Manchester City win the title. United made 10 changes given their fixture pile-up and the side battled hard before Caglar Soyuncu's far-post header settled the tie. It was a rare win for the Foxes at Old Trafford. United face Liverpool next in the league. Here's more.

MUNLEI

Second-string United offer fight in their 2-1 defeat

United beat Aston Villa two days earlier and were forced to make changes. The side fought back after Luke Thomas had put the visitors in front with a fantastic far-post volley into the top corner. The in-form Mason Greenwood leveled the scores minutes later. Leicester's second goal came from a corner before Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic failed to prevent the goal threat.

Records

Contrasting records for the two sides

As per Opta, Leicester won an away top-flight game against Manchester United for the first time since January 1998 (1-0), with this just their second such win in their last 23 visits to Old Trafford (W2 D5 L16). The Red Devils have lost five Premier League games at Old Trafford this season, as many as in their previous two campaigns combined.