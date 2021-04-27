Premier League, Leicester move closer to UCL qualification: Records broken

Premier League side Leicester City moved closer to Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The Foxes have raced to 62 points, four above Chelsea on fourth.

Leicester, who are five points behind second-placed Manchester United, have a slim chance of finishing second too.

The in-form Kelechi Iheanacho was Leicester's chief architect in their win.

We present the records broken.

How did the match pan out?

Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead after only 12 minutes, with a first-time finish following a through ball from Eberechi Eze.

Leicester left-back Timothy Castagne equalized within five minutes of the second half after being set up by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Palace nearly retook the lead but Jonny Evans denied them.

Iheanacho then scored a late winner with his left foot.

Iheanacho

It's a massive three points for us, says Iheanacho

Iheanacho said the side gained control of the game and it's a massive three points.

"It's a massive three points for us and we were nervous a bit," said Iheanacho.

"We changed it around and got control of the game and got them running. But there's still a lot of work to do, we can't talk about the Champions League until the last game."

Leicester

Leicester script these records

Leicester have picked up 62 points from their 33 Premier League games this season.

As per Opta, they had managed more at this stage of a top-flight campaign only in 1962-63 (66) and 2015-16 (72).

The Foxes have claimed 19 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season.

Only Manchester United have a better tally in this regard (28).

Zaha

Zaha delivers against Leicester

As per Opta, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League appearances against Leicester, scoring six and assisting one.

Only Harry Kane (14), Dwight Yorke (eight) and Andy Cole (seven) have netted more Premier League goals against Leicester than Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha (six).

Stat attack

Records for the in-form Iheanacho

Iheanacho has either scored (12) or assisted (two) in eight of his last nine appearances for Leicester across all competitions.

Only Harry Kane (18) has registered more goal involvements than Kelechi Iheanacho (16 - G14, A2) among Premier League players in all competitions in 2021.

Iheanacho has netted 14 goals in his last 14 appearances for Leicester in all competitions.