Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix: Records broken

Jul 19, 2021
Lewis Hamilton has won the British GP

Lewis Hamilton showed fight and character to bounce back from a 10-second penalty for a crash with Max Verstappen to pass Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and claim a superb British Grand Prix victory. The race was stopped after the incident with Leclerc in the lead from Hamilton and the former held that position until two laps from the end. Here are further details.

Verstappen

Blow for Red Bull's Verstappen

After winning three successive F1 races, Verstappen was considered the favorite to emerge victorious at Silverstone but the crash in the first lap dented his hopes. Verstappen crashed out of the race early on and was also taken to the hospital for precautionary tests after the accident. The heavy impact had Verstappen complain of dizziness.

Hamilton clinches 172nd podium finish

Hamilton clinched his 172nd podium and seventh of the season. He won his fourth race in 2021 and his first since the Spanish GP win. This was also his eighth British GP win as he cut the lead to eight points in the fight for the championship title. Verstappen has 185 points as Hamilton raced to 177.

A look at the key performers

Ferrari's Leclerc earned a rare podium finish this year and raced to 80 points. His team-mate Carlos Sainz finished sixth. Valtteri Bottas took third place to claim his 62nd podium finish. Lando Norris, who is third in the standings, finished fourth ahead of fellow McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo. Alpine's Fernando Alonso finished seventh to finish within the points for the fourth successive race.

Mercedes gain vital points

In terms of the Constructor Standings, Mercedes have raced to 285 points, four behind leaders Red Bull (289). The latter failed to finish within the points to suffer a blow. McLaren have jumped to 163 points.

England beat Pakistan in second T20I: List of records broken

