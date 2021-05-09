Lewis Hamilton wins the Spanish Grand Prix: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 09, 2021, 09:25 pm

Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton won his third race of the 2021 Formula 1 season after winning the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton, who sealed his 100th career pole on Saturday, had submitted the lead to Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the first corner. However, the Briton surpassed Verstappen with six laps left to seal a brilliant win. We decode the key statistics.

Duo

Hamilton races to 94 points, Verstappen sets the fastest lap

After four races, Hamilton leads Max Verstappen by 14 points. Hamilton has claimed 94 points, collecting 25 each in the three races won, besides getting another 19 after finishing second at Emilia Romagna GP. On the other hand, second-placed Verstappen has collected 80 points. Verstappen earned a point for setting the fastest lap in the Spanish GP.

Do you know?

Notable records scripted by Hamilton

Hamilton has equaled the tally of Michael Schumacher in terms of winning the Spanish GP (6). The star F1 driver has also won five successive races in Barcelona. Hamilton also won his 98th career race. He claimed his 59th victory from pole positions.

Spanish GP

Bottas finishes third, Ferrari and McLaren in top 10

Valtteri Bottas took the third place and moved up to third in the driver's standings this season. The Finn claimed his third podium finish this season. For the third time, Bottas has finished third in 2021. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took the fourth place as his partner Carlos Sainz finished seventh. McLaren took sixth and eighth place respectively. Red Bull's Sergio Perez claimed fifth place.

Constructors

F1 2021: Mercedes lead the standings ahead of Red Bull

Both Hamilton and Verstappen have claimed podium finishes in all four races this season. However, for Mercedes, Valterri Bottas has clinched three podiums to help his team lead the Constructors (141 points). Meanwhile, Red Bull have been too dependent on Verstappen's brilliance. Sergio Perez, who has 32 points, hasn't managed a single podium finish. Red Bull have collected 112 points so far.

Twitter Post

Hamilton shines in Spain!

Twitter Post

Here's how the race panned out