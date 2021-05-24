Home / News / Sports News / Ligue 1: Lille beat Angers, clinch first title since 2011
Ligue 1: Lille beat Angers, clinch first title since 2011

Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 24, 2021, 11:50 am
Lille were crowned Ligue 1 champions after they defeated Angers 2-1. They became the French champions for the fourth time in the league's history, having previously won in 1946, 1954, and 2011. The club ended the dominance of Paris Saint-Germain, as they failed to win the title for the first time in four years. Here are the records broken by Lille.

How did the match pan out?

Angers were on the charge from the start, having controlled the possession. However, Lille drew first blood when Jonathan David fired his 13th goal of the season. Lille doubled their lead just before half-time (45'+1) as Burak Yilmaz scored his 16th goal this season. Although Angelo Fulgini pulled one back with a late header (90+2'), Lille ended up winning 2-1.

At least two Ligue 1 titles in 21st century

As stated, Lille have won their fourth Ligue 1 title after 1946, 1954 and 2011. With this, they have become the third team to win at least two Ligue 1 titles in the 21st century after Lyon and PSG (7 each). Lille topped the standings with 83 points from 38 games. During the season, they won 24, drew 11, and lost three games.

Goal-keeper Mike Maignan made his presence felt

Goal-keeper Mike Maignan put up a terrific show for Lille throughout the season. As per Opta, he kept more clean sheets (21) than any other goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues this season, having conceded just 23 goals.

PSG fall short to clinch the title

Lille ended the title-winning run of Paris Saint-Germain. Prior to this season, they had won seven titles in eight years (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2019/20). Despite winning their final fixture against Brest, they fell short to win the title. They finished with 82 points, one less than Lille, from 38 matches. PSG won 26, drew four, and lost eight games.

A unique feat for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG in the 71st minute against Brest. The star striker has now scored against 25 of the 26 teams he has faced in Ligue 1, the only exception being PSG. He had faced PSG twice before joining them.

