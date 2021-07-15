Home / News / Sports News / Lionel Messi agrees Barcelona contract, claims report
Lionel Messi agrees Barcelona contract, claims report

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 12:38 am
Lionel Messi agrees Barcelona contract, claims report
Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed a five-year deal with Barcelona

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has agreed on a contract extension with Barcelona. As per a report in ESPN, Messi has taken a pay cut, besides agreeing on a five-year contract to prolong his stay at the club. Messi was a free agent after his contract with Barca had expired recently. Here are further details on the same.

Pay cut

Messi is believed to have taken a 50% pay cut

The report adds that Messi has taken a 50% pay cut to agree upon a contract extension with Barcelona. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was officially a free agent as of July 1 after he failed to agree to terms over a renewal before his previous Barcelona contract expired on June 30. Messi will be 39 by the time his new deal runs out.

Messi

Messi had asked for a transfer in August 2020

Notably, the Argentine had sparked an acrimonious transfer row in August last year, when he officially informed the club of his wish to activate a clause in his contract which would have seen him leave for free. However, La Liga's president Javier Tebas and Josep Maria Bartomeu blocked the move, indicating that the clause was only active until June 10.

Information

Messi's contract had ended on June 30

The 34-year-old legend's previous contract, which was worth over €500 million ($594m) over four years, expired at the stroke of midnight on June 30. Since then he has been a free agent.

Information

Messi has netted 672 goals for Barcelona

Messi has scored 672 goals in 778 matches for Barcelona. Last season was productive for Messi as he netted 38 goals in all competitions. Messi has netted 474 goals in La Liga for the Spanish giants as well, including 30 last term.

