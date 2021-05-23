Lionel Messi wins record eighth Pichichi: Details here

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi finished as La Liga's top scorer once again after amassing 30 goals in the 2020-21 season. He topped the scoring charts ahead of Karim Benzema and Gerard Moreno (23 goals each). The Barcelona skipper didn't feature on Saturday against Eibar but had already done enough to land the Pichichi for the eighth time in his glittering career. Here's more.

Pichichi

Most Pichichi trophies in the history and fifth successive one

Messi has won the most number of Pichichi trophies in La Liga history (8). Last season, Messi surpassed Telmo Zarra, who had won six Pichichi trophies while playing for Athletic Bilbao in the 20th century. Messi won the first of his eight Pichichi awards in the 2009-10 season, clinching the top honor again in 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21.

Records

Two new records for Messi

As per Squawka Football, Messi is the first player in La Liga history to be crowned top scorer in five consecutive seasons. He surpassed Alfredo Di Stefano and Hugo Sanchez (both four). As per ESPN, Messi has joined Jean-Pierre Papin as the only player with five consecutive top scorer trophies in Europe's top five leagues. Papin won his from 1987-88 to 1991-92 with Marseille.

Numbers

Messi rules the roost in La Liga 2020-21

Messi had the most goal involvements this season. Besides his 30 goals, he also contributed with nine assists. As per Squawka Football, the Argentine registered 196 shots this season (highest). He created the most number of chances (77). Messi dominated the numbers in terms of big chances created (22) and through balls (20). He had the most touches in the opponent's box (243).

Feats

Messi won the Copa del Rey with Barca this season

Messi has ended the 2020-21 season with 39 goals in all competitions for Barcelona. The legend has 673 goals for Barca in 779 appearances. Notably, he has 475 La Liga goals as well. Messi won the Copa del Rey with Barca this season. It was his seventh Copa del Rey honor. In total, Messi has won 35 career trophies with Barca.