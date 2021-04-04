Home / News / Sports News / Premier League, Liverpool sink Arsenal: List of records broken
Sports

Premier League, Liverpool sink Arsenal: List of records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 10:49 am
Premier League, Liverpool sink Arsenal: List of records broken

Premier League champions Liverpool dominated against Arsenal to earn a crucial 3-0 win at the Emirates.

The win helped Liverpool get back into the battle for a place in the Premier League's top four.

Chelsea's shocking 2-5 loss against West Brom helped Liverpool close the gap on the Blues to two points.

Diogo Jota scored a brace for the Reds.

Here's more.

In this article
Liverpool pump three goals past Arsenal Salah steers clear of Kane, Jota excels

#ARSLIV

Liverpool pump three goals past Arsenal

Arsenal were lucky not to have conceded more.

They were lacklustre and lacked the teeth.

They held Liverpool for 64 minutes as the Reds didn't have anything to show for their efforts.

However, Jota scored the first in the 64th minute, heading in Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant delivery.

Mohamed Salah scored the second four minutes later.

Jota scored the second in the 82nd minute.

Information

Salah steers clear of Kane, Jota excels

Salah steered clear of Harry Kane as the Premier League 2020-21 top scorer. He now has 18 league goals. Meanwhile, Jota raced to eight league goals this season. The Portuguese has scored 12 goals for the Reds in all competitions.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Premier League, Manchester City beat Leicester City: Records broken
Latest News
Google to limit apps from seeing what else is installed
Science
Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19; under home quarantine
Entertainment
La Liga, Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar: Records broken
Sports
Singer-host Aditya Narayan, wife actress Shweta Agarwal contract COVID-19
Entertainment
#HealthBytes: Everything you need to know about Mask-Associated Dry Eyes
Lifestyle
Latest Sports News
Premier League, West Brom thrash Chelsea 5-2: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021: Records that can be scripted by KKR
Sports
Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of IPL 2021
Sports
IPL: A look at KKR's recent performances (2018-2020)
Sports
Teenager Sinner sets up Hurkacz date in Miami Open final
Sports
Trending Topics