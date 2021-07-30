Home / News / Sports News / Lovlina assures India of first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics
Sports

Lovlina assures India of first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics

Written by
Anamica Singh
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 09:42 am
Lovlina assures India of first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics
The Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli

Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion, Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, to enter the semifinals on Friday. The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.

In this article
Attack

Borgohain displayed tremendous counter-attacking game

Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medalist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past. She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defense tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

Win

Borgohain couldn't hide her emotions after the win

The youngster, who was laid low by COVID-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand, pent-up emotions finally getting the better of her. India's previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won a bronze.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sri Lanka beat India in third T20I, win series

Latest News

China sees new COVID-19 outbreaks as Delta variant takes hold

World

Leher, IIM Bangalore's SIGMA club collaborate for product management competition

Business

OnePlus 9R's update brings Bitmoji Always-On display support

Technology

Bajaj Pulsar 250F's design revealed in spy shots

Auto

Sri Lanka beat India in third T20I, win series

Sports

Latest Sports News

Notable records held by Indian players in badminton

Sports

Bangladesh vs Australia, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Decoding the unbreakable records in women's tennis

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic beats Nishikori, reaches semis

Sports

Statistical analysis of Jurgen Klopp's stint at Liverpool

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 5: Complete report

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 4: Complete report

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 1: Complete report

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: A look at India's medal hopefuls

Sports

Boxing News

Tokyo Games: Pugilist Satish Kumar sails into quarterfinals

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Debutante boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals

Sports

Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain makes Olympics quarterfinals

Sports

Boxing: Olympic debutant Ashish Chaudhary ousted after opening loss

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Key details of India's boxing contingent

Sports
Trending Topics