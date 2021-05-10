Alexander Zverev beats Matteo Berrettini, wins second Madrid Open title

World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini in three sets to win the Madrid Open title. With this victory, Zverev sealed a second Madrid Open honor. The German came back from behind to win 6-7 (8-10) 6-4 6-3 against the Italian world number 10, who was aiming to win a maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. Here are the details.

Reaction

This is definitely a special win: Zverev

After clinching the Madrid Open title, Zverev said this is a special win and he wants to enjoy it. "I feel awesome," Zverev said. "It's great. This is definitely a special win. I just want to enjoy it." "I didn't play too many guys this week who can serve like him, so it was a difficult match." he added.

Feats

Notable feats for Zverev after Madrid win

Zverev's victory ended a three-year Masters 1000 title drought. The German did not drop his serve en route to his first Madrid crown in 2018. He owns a 15-2 record in Madrid, which represents his best win percentage (.882) across all nine Masters 1000 tournaments. This is the second time Zverev has posted three or more Top 10 wins at a single event.

Journey

Zverev's road to the title

The German outclassed veteran Japanese star Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 in round of 32. In the round of 16, Zverev surged past Dan Evans 6-3, 7-6. In the quarters, Zverev stunned Rafael Nadal in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-4. He also overcame Dominic Thiem in the semis. Zverev won the tie 6-3, 6-4. In the final, he dropped his first set in the tournament.

Information

Head-to-head: Zverev takes 3-1 lead against Berrettini

Zverev has now taken a 3-1 lead over Berrettini in their head-to-head meetings. He had earlier beaten Berrettini at the Rome Masters in 2018. In 2019, Berrettini got his revenge in Rome. Zverev then won the third meeting at the Shanghai Masters in 2019.