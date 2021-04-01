Home / News / Sports News / England beat Poland in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken
Sports

England beat Poland in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 11:26 am
England beat Poland in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken

The England football team got the job done against Poland in a crucial World Cup qualifying match at the Wembley.

England won their third successive match to top Group I and have a two-point cushion over Hungary.

Harry Maguire's late strike helped England seal a crucial 2-1 win over Poland, who offered a much sterner test than San Marino and Albania.

Here's more.

In this article
England get the job done against Poland Contrasting feats for England and Poland The stats keep improving for Harry Kane Notable feats for Kane and Stones

ENG vs POL

England get the job done against Poland

England had an impressive first half and were rewarded as Harry Kane scored his 34th international goal from the penalty spot.

Poland equalized after the break when a dreadful error by Manchester City's John Stones saw him concede possession on the edge of the area and Jakub Moder slotted the ball past Nick Pope.

Maguire's header handed England a victory in the 85th minute.

Feats

Contrasting feats for England and Poland

As per Opta, England have now won each of their last 20 home qualifying matches for the European Championship/World Cup.

This is a run stretching back to October 2012.

Meanwhile, Poland have lost for only the third time in their last 26 qualifying matches for the Euros/World Cup (W19, D4).

Harry Kane

The stats keep improving for Harry Kane

Kane has become England's all-time leading penalty scorer, netting his 10th penalty and overtaking Frank Lampard, who scored nine.

The Tottenham forward has been directly involved in 30 goals in 21 Euros/World Cup qualifying matches (22 goals, 8 assists), scoring at least once in each of his last 12 such appearances, stretching back to October 2017.

Information

Notable feats for Kane and Stones

Kane scored his 26th goal in competitive internationals under manager Gareth Southgate. Meanwhile, defender John Stones registered only his third assist in his 324 senior matches for club and country.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
IPL: A look at CSK's recent performances (2018-2020)
Latest News
Bappi Lahiri in ICU after testing positive for coronavirus
Entertainment
India's annual electricity use down first time in 35 years
India
Mi 11 Ultra to debut in India on April 23
Science
Ariana Grande replaces Nick Jonas as 'The Voice' coach
Entertainment
Stack: Google's experimental AI-powered app for scanning and categorizing documents
Science
Latest Sports News
IPL: Jason Roy joins SRH as replacement for Mitchell Marsh
Sports
North Macedonia stun Germany in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken
Sports
IPL: A look at CSK's recent performances (2018-2020)
Sports
IPL 2021: What lies ahead for Ruturaj Gaikwad?
Sports
IPL: A look at MS Dhoni's performance as captain
Sports
Trending Topics