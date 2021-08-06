Manchester City sign Jack Grealish for £100m

Aug 06, 2021

Manchester City have signed Jack Grealish for a record £100m from Aston Villa. The 25-year-old versatile mid-fielder has signed a six-year contract. Grealish will be handed the number 10 jersey earlier worn by City legend Sergio Aguero. The fee has surpassed the £89m Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba to Juventus in 2016. Here we present further details.

It was something I couldn't say no to, says Grealish

Grealish said it was a difficult decision to make but something he couldn't refuse. "It was obviously a difficult few months because I have been an Aston Villa fan for my whole life, but when I spoke to the manager here and you see what type of players they have got here, in the end, it was something I couldn't say no to."

It's a dream come true, says Grealish

Following his move to City, Grealish said it is a dream come true. "City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world," said Grealish. "It's a dream come true to be part of this club."

Competing for trophies and UCL is what attracted Grealish

Grealish, who suffered heartbreak with England in the Euro 2020 final, said competing for major trophies is something he wanted to do. He also said that playing in the Champions League was a massive thing and it's a dream to do this with City.

Grealish appeared in 213 matches for Aston Villa

Grealish appeared in 213 matches across competitions for Villa, scoring 32 goals. He made 185 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 29 goals. Grealish had a terrific 2019-20 season, scoring 10 goals in 41 matches. Last season he scored seven goals in 27 matches.