Manchester City secure a 20th successive win: Records broken

Defender Ruben Dias opened the scoring in the 30th minute after heading Kevin De Bruyne's sublime cross past Darren Randolph.
West Ham striker Michail Antonio equalized from close range after Jesse Lingard fed him.
However, the in-form John Stones drilled home Riyad Mahrez's pass to extend the hosts' remarkable run.
Stats
City unbeaten in 18 Premier League games
Since losing against Tottenham back in November this season, City are unbeaten in 18 Premier League games (W16 D2).
City have not trailed at any point in their past 18 league fixtures. They have conceded just five goals.
West Ham are now winless in 12 games against City in all competitions since a 2-1 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015.
Guardiola
Guardiola registers 200th win as City boss
As per Opta, in what was just his 273rd game in charge of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola picked up his 200th victory with the club. This is the fewest games needed by a manager of an English top-flight side to reach 200 wins in all competitions.
The previous record was held by Jose Mourinho with Chelsea (309 games).
Records
Other notable records scripted in the match
Kevin De Bruyne registered his 11th assist of the Premier League season and has gone level with Harry Kane.
As per Opta, Antonio is the first West Ham player to score home and away against Man City in a league season since Iain Dowie in 1995-96.
John Stones netted his fourth league goal this season.
No defender has more goals than Stones.
Do you know?
Guardiola scripts history
As per Opta, Manchester City's victory against West Ham saw Pep Guardiola pick up his 500th victory in charge of a top-flight side in all competitions (Barcelona 179 wins, FC Bayern Munich 121, Manchester City 200).