Home / News / Sports News / Manchester City secure a 20th successive win: Records broken
Sports

Manchester City secure a 20th successive win: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Feb 27, 2021, 08:29 pm
Manchester City secure a 20th successive win: Records broken

Manchester City overcame a resilient West Ham United in gameweek 26 of the Premier League 2020-21 season.

With this victory, City have extended their unbeaten run to 27 games.

Notably, they have now won 20 successive games in all competitions including 14 in the Premier League.

City have extended their points tally to 62 points.

Here are the records broken.

In this article
City overcome a resolute West Ham unit City unbeaten in 18 Premier League games Guardiola registers 200th win as City boss Other notable records scripted in the match Guardiola scripts history

MCIWHU

City overcome a resolute West Ham unit

Defender Ruben Dias opened the scoring in the 30th minute after heading Kevin De Bruyne's sublime cross past Darren Randolph.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio equalized from close range after Jesse Lingard fed him.

However, the in-form John Stones drilled home Riyad Mahrez's pass to extend the hosts' remarkable run.

Stats

City unbeaten in 18 Premier League games

Since losing against Tottenham back in November this season, City are unbeaten in 18 Premier League games (W16 D2).

City have not trailed at any point in their past 18 league fixtures. They have conceded just five goals.

West Ham are now winless in 12 games against City in all competitions since a 2-1 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015.

Guardiola

Guardiola registers 200th win as City boss

As per Opta, in what was just his 273rd game in charge of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola picked up his 200th victory with the club. This is the fewest games needed by a manager of an English top-flight side to reach 200 wins in all competitions.

The previous record was held by Jose Mourinho with Chelsea (309 games).

Records

Other notable records scripted in the match

Kevin De Bruyne registered his 11th assist of the Premier League season and has gone level with Harry Kane.

As per Opta, Antonio is the first West Ham player to score home and away against Man City in a league season since Iain Dowie in 1995-96.

John Stones netted his fourth league goal this season.

No defender has more goals than Stones.

Do you know?

Guardiola scripts history

As per Opta, Manchester City's victory against West Ham saw Pep Guardiola pick up his 500th victory in charge of a top-flight side in all competitions (Barcelona 179 wins, FC Bayern Munich 121, Manchester City 200).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Road Safety World Series T20: All you need to know
Latest News
Cabinet Secretary reviews spike in COVID-19 cases in 8 states
India
COVID-19 vaccination: Private hospitals can't charge more than Rs. 250/shot
India
Road Safety World Series T20: All you need to know
Sports
Iga Swiatek wins Adelaide International, captures second career title
Sports
2021 Volkswagen Arteon sedan to be launched in India soon?
Auto
Latest Sports News
Sweta Verma earn call-up, Shikha Pandey dropped for SA series
Sports
Premier League 2020-21: Analyzing the race for the top four
Sports
A look at Bayern Munich's 2020-21 season in numbers
Sports
India vs England: Visitors could lodge complaint about Motera pitch
Sports
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah will not play fourth Test
Sports
Trending Topics