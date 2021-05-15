Manchester City win seven-goal thriller against Newcastle: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 15, 2021, 03:25 am

Manchester City's Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick against Newcastle United

Premier League 2020-21 champions Manchester City came back twice from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a crunch game. Pep Guardiola's side thrived against an in-form Magpies in what was their first game since being confirmed as champions. Spaniard Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick for City as they raced to 83 points. Here we present the key records broken.

NEWMCI

City prevail against the Magpies in a seven-goal thriller

City fell behind Emil Krafth's powerful header from Jonjo Shelvey's corner. Joao Cancelo equalized with a deflected effort before Torres scored his first goal. The hosts saw Joelinton score a penalty in added first-half minutes. On-loan Joe Willock missed a penalty but scored in the follow-up to give Newcastle a 3-2 lead. However, Torres responded with two goals in a space of two minutes.

Opta stats

Away form: Devastating Man City script these records

City are unbeaten in their last 23 away games in all competitions (W21 D2). This is the longest ever unbeaten away run by a side in the top four tiers of English football, overtaking Notts County's run of 22 in 2012. City have won their last 12 away league matches, the longest ever away winning run in the top four tiers of English football.

Torres

More records for hat-trick hero Torres

As per Sky Sports, Torres has become the eighth different Spanish player to score a Premier League hat-trick. This was his maiden career hat-trick (131 appearances). Torres also became Man City's third youngest Premier League hat-trick scorer after Mario Balotelli (20yrs, 138 days) and Raheem Sterling (20 yrs, 313 days). Torres now has 13 goals in all competitions for City in his debut season.

Do you know?

Torres becomes youngest hat-trick scorer for a Guardiola team

As per Opta, Torres (21y 75d) is the youngest player to score a league hat-trick for a Pep Guardiola team (Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City). The previous-youngest was Barca's Lionel Messi against Tenerife in January 2010 (22y 200d).

Information

Premier League: City become first team to score 75-plus goals

City are the first side this season to score 75-plus goals (76). They won their 26th game as well. Meanwhile, 16th-placed Newcastle lost their 17th match this season.