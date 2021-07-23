Home / News / Sports News / Jadon Sancho completes £73m move to Manchester United
Jadon Sancho completes £73m move to Manchester United

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 06:40 pm
Jadon Sancho completes £73m move to Manchester United
Jadon Sancho has joined Manchester United on a five-year deal

England winger Jadon Sancho has completed his move to Premier League club Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund. United announced the signing on Friday as Sancho becomes the second most expensive English player of all time behind United captain Harry Maguire. Sancho has joined United on a five-year deal worth £73m. He is the third-costliest player signed by Manchester United. Here's more.

I'll always be grateful to Dortmund, says Sancho

Sancho thanked Dortmund for the opportunity to play first-team football. "I'll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England," 21-year-old Sancho said. "The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League," he added.

Solskjaer delighted to have Sancho at United

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed why he brought Sancho to United. "Jadon epitomizes the type of player I want to bring to the club - he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United," Solskjaer told the club's official website. Solskjaer added that Sancho will form an integral part of his squad for years to come.

Sancho scored 50 goals for Dortmund in 137 appearances

Sancho made his debut for Dortmund in the 2017-18 season and became a force from 2018-19 onwards. The last three seasons were pivotal for the youngster as he dominated the scenes. Sancho featured in 137 matches for Dortmund, netting 50 goals. As per BBC, he made 57 assists. During his time there, he won the DFL Supercup in 2019 and the DFB-Pokal in 2021.

United now have dimension in the right side of attack

Sancho will be preferred on the right where he is set to face competition from the likes of Mason Greenwood and Daniel James. To have both Sancho and Greenwood in the line-up, the latter could be drafted in as the central striker. However, Greenwood has enjoyed more success as the right-winger. What United get here is two young guns with promising attributes.

Analysis: Why Sancho could be the real deal?

Sancho has the qualities of an able creator, besides being a goal-scorer. With Bruno Fernandes being the main creator, United get another player in the mix to attract more goals. Sancho's outstanding dribbling abilities and sheer pace make him stand out. He can also make the right decisions in the final third. With the ability to create dangerous situations, Sancho could be a force.

A formidable attack for Solskjaer's side

Sancho's move to Man United will see him link up with Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood. This promises to be a formidable attack for Solskjaer's side.

Memorable Test victories of Team India in England

