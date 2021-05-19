Premier League, Fulham hold Manchester United 1-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 19, 2021, 01:35 am

A spirited Fulham side came back to draw 1-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford in gameweek 37 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. United failed to register a win at home in their third successive league game, claiming just one point. Edinson Cavani scored a sumptuous goal from 40 yards but it was canceled by Joe Bryan. Here are the records broken.

MUNFUL

Spirited Fulham hold a drab United outfit

10,000 fans made their way to Old Trafford and Cavani gave his side the perfect start, lifting the ball over Alphonso Areola with a perfectly executed finish from 40 yards. A VAR check confirmed Bruno Fernandes touched the ball as United got the lead. In the 76th minute Bobby Decordova-Reid's deep cross found Bryan, who was left unmarked at the far post.

Old Trafford

Manchester United's home woes a cause of concern

United were beaten by Leicester City and Liverpool last week. They have collected just one point from these three home games. With their home games coming to an end, United managed to win just nine from 19 (D3 L6). As per Opta, United have dropped 10 points from winning positions at home this season - their highest ever such total in a single campaign.

Cavani

Cavani scripts these records for United

As per Sky Sports, Cavani (34 yrs, 93 days) is the second oldest player to reach 10 Premier League goals for United after Zlatan Ibrahimovic (35 yrs, 75 days) in December 2016. Cavani became the third United player to score 10-plus goals in EPL 2020-21. United are the only club to achieve this feat. Cavani scored his 16th goal in all competitions this season.

Do you know?

Cavani joins Sheringham and Ibra in an elite club

As per Opta, Cavani is only the third United player to reach 10+ goals in a single EPL season while aged 33 or over at the start of that campaign. He has achieved the record after Teddy Sheringham in 2000-01 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17.

Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes scripts these records

Bruno Fernandes registered his 12th assist in Premier League 2020-21. He now has 30 goal involvements for United this season (G18 A12). As per William Hill, Bruno has become just the fifth United player to be involved in 30-plus goals in a single Premier League campaign. Fernandes has taken his tally to 19 Premier League assists since joining last season.