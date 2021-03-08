Manchester United beat Manchester City in Premier League: Records broken

Fernandes scored from the spot after Anthony Martial was fouled inside the first minute.
Rodri almost equalized for City just after the break as his shot glanced off the angle of post and bar.
Shaw, who had earlier missed a chance to double United's lead, was the chief architect of a counter-attack, exchanging passes with Marcus Rashford before beating Ederson with a low shot.
City
City lose after going unbeaten in 28 matches
Manchester City were beaten for the first time since November 2020 (2-0 by Tottenham).
City saw a run of 28 games without defeat across all competitions come to an end.
Prior to this result, City had won 21 successive games in all competitions including 15 in the Premier League.
Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes shines for United
Fernandes scored his 23rd goal of the season across competitions.
Notably, he registered his 16th Premier League goal of the campaign.
It was his eighth league penalty this season.
Since making his debut for United in February 2020, Fernandes has accumulated 35 goals in 63 appearances, including 24 in the Premier League.
He has scored 12 out of his 13 league penalties.
Stats
Notable stats scripted in the match
As per Opta, United are unbeaten in their past 103 Premier League games when leading at half-time (W91 D12).
Since the start of the 2019-20 season, three of Man City's five home defeats in all competitions have come against United.
Marcus Rashford's assist for United's second goal was his 10th in all competitions this season - the first time he has reached double figures.
Do you know?
United are unbeaten in 22 away league games
United have now gone 22 Premier League away games unbeaten, including 14 wins. They haven't conceded in their last three league games (all away). After losing against Arsenal in November, United have lost just once in 22 Premier League matches.