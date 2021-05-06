Premier League: Manchester United's postponed game against Liverpool rearranged

Manchester United's postponed Premier League home game against Liverpool have been rearranged.

The match was postponed on Sunday after nearly 200 United fans broke into Old Trafford to protest against the team owners, the Glazer family.

A statement from the club confirmed that the fans invaded the Old Trafford pitch.

However, the match will now be played next week.

Here are the details.

Rearranged game means United's fixtures get piled up

The match has been rearranged for Thursday, May 13.

The decision means United must play two games in the space of 50 hours as their home game against Leicester City has been moved forward a day to Tuesday, May 11.

The Red Devils face AS Roma tonight in the Europa League and take on Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.

United to play four games in eight days

It's a busy schedule for United now, who are second in the Premier League table.

The club has to play four games in eight days, including a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.

United will be aiming to get the job done tonight against Roma and reach the UEL final.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to rotate the team well from here on.

Chaotic scenes at Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool clash

Thousands of United supporters demonstrated against the Glazer family's ownership at Old Trafford and the team hotel ahead of the Liverpool clash on Sunday.

Police stated six officers were injured during the protests, which also saw around 200 fans break into the stadium.

This was the first Premier League match to be postponed because of fan protests.

United aiming to seal second spot, Liverpool targeting top-four berth

Manchester United are 13 points behind leaders Manchester City, having played a game less.

With 67 points under their belt, United are four above Leicester City at the moment.

United will want to finish second and improve from their third-placed position last season.

Meanwhile, champions Liverpool are seventh and have drawn their last two league games.

They are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.