Manu, Rahi crash out of women's 25m pistol qualifications

Manu Bhaker managed a total of 582, whereas Rahi Sarnobat managed 573

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat crashed out of the 25m pistol qualifications (rapid-fire stage) as both finished outside the top-8 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. It means the pistol shooters will return home empty-handed for the second straight time at the Olympics. The field comprised 44 shooters in the qualifications.

Bhaker shot 290 in the rapid-fire stage of the qualifications for a total of 582, a day after scoring 290 in precision at the Akasa Shooting Range, while the more experienced Sarnobat managed 573 (287+286).

Bhaker faltered after a promising start

Placed an impressive fifth after the first stage of qualifications, the 19-year-old Bhaker faltered after a promising start, slipping with two 8s and many 9s, numbers that led to her downfall in what has turned out to be a forgettable maiden appearance at the Games. However, she still remained in the hunt until the 8 in the last series.

Bhaker-Chaudhary had missed out on qualifying for 10m pistol finals

In her first event—women's 10m air pistol—Bhaker lost nearly 20 minutes during the qualifications due to a major weapon malfunction and slipped after being in the reckoning at the start. Partnering Saurabh Chaudhary, Bhaker had a disastrous outing in the mixed 10m air pistol event as the duo failed to qualify for the finals after leading the first phase of qualifying.

Bhaker was only Indian shooter who entered in three events

In her last event on Friday, from fifth place, Bhaker dropped out of the top-8 and could not recover from there. The top-8 shooters in the qualification enter the final. Meanwhile, Osijek World Cup gold medalist Sarnobat was placed 25th overnight. Bhaker was the only Indian shooter who was entered in three events at the Tokyo Games.