Matthew Wade to lead Australia in Bangladesh T20I series

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 12:24 pm

Matthew Wade to lead Australia in Bangladesh

Matthew Wade is set to lead Australia in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting August 3. The Australian wicket-keeper-batsman takes the leadership role in the absence of regular skipper Aaron Finch. Notably, the latter will undergo a surgical procedure on his injured right knee in order to be fit for the T20 World Cup later this year. Here are further details.

Statement

Here is what Wade stated

"When you come in and take over from someone it's just about giving the ability for those guys to really take ownership of their game and at the top of the mark, they need to execute," Wade said on captaincy. "Where my leadership might come in a little more is with our batting group. We've probably got a younger batting group."

Finch

Alex Carey had replaced Finch as captain in WI

Finch didn't take part in the three-match ODI series against West Indies due to injury. Under him, Australia lost the T20I series to the hosts 1-4. Alex Carey was named the captain for the ODI series as the former was unavailable. Carey led Australia to a 2-1 ODI series win. Australia were devoid of several marquee names, including Steve Smith and David Warner.

Carey

Carey could play as a specialist batsman

Wade had replaced Carey as the first-choice wicket-keeper in the T20I side last year. The former had become the 11th man to lead Australia in the format when Finch missed a solitary game against India. Meanwhile, Carey could still play as a specialist batsman against Bangladesh. However, he will have to sit out when the regular batters return to the side.

Career

A look at Wade's international career

Wade made his international debut in 2011 against South Africa. As of now, he has racked up 1,867 runs from 97 ODIs at an average of 26.29. The tally includes 1 hundred and 11 fifties. He also has 613 and 1,613 runs in T20I and Test cricket respectively. Wade has captained Victoria, Tasmania, and the Hobart Hurricanes in domestic cricket.

Details

Australia's squad and schedule of T20I series

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (captain), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha. All five T20Is will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka (August 3, 4, 6, 7, and 9).