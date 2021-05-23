Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Monaco GP: Records broken

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the Monaco GP

Max Verstappen won his second race in the 2021 season of Formula 1 by sealing the show at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Red Bull driver, who was second in qualifying, took full advantage after pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was ruled out with gearbox issues ahead of the race. Meanwhile, Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton finished seventh. Here are the details.

12th career win for Verstappen

Verstappen gained 25 points for his win and now leads the F1 2021 standings (105 points), overtaking Hamilton (101). This was Verstappen's fifth podium finish this season. He had earlier won the Emilian Romagna GP and finished second in Bahrain, Portugal, and Spain. This was Verstappen's 12th career victory. He is now the 64th driver in F1 to lead the championship in a season.

Sainz and Norris get podium finishes, Vettel amongst the points

Carlos Sainz took second place as Ferrari secured their first podium this season. McLaren's Lando Norris finished third and earned his second podium finish in 2021. Red Bull's Sergio Perez took fourth place. Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel claimed his first points this season after taking fifth place. Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly finished sixth. Aston Martin also saw Lance Stroll take eighth place.

First Monaco GP win for Verstappen

This was the first career win for Verstappen in Monaco. This was also his maiden podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix as well.

Seventh-placed Hamilton sets fastest lap, Bottas forced to retire

Hamilton failed to finish in the top three for the first time this season. He could not add to his three wins and four podiums this season. The veteran Mercedes ace set the fastest lap in Monaco and took five points in total. Meanwhile, Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas was forced to retire. He had to bow out with a cross-threaded wheel.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc out of race

It was a major blow for Ferrari ahead of the race with a shock last-minute withdrawal for Leclerc. He had damaged his car in a crash at the end of Saturday's qualifying. "Charles will not start the race due to an issue with the left driveshaft which is impossible to fix in time for the start of the race," Ferrari explained.

F1 2021: Here are the updated standings

Norris has moved up to third in the 2021 Driver Standings (56 points). He overcame Bottas (47). Meanwhile, in the Red Bull lead the 2021 Constructor Standings. They have 149 points and are ahead of Mercedes (148). McLaren are third with 80 points.