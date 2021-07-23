Memorable Test victories of Team India in England

India's memorable Test victories in England

While the second-string Indian side is featuring in the Sri Lanka white-ball series, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will be in action in England soon. After the World Test Championship final, the Indian Test side is set to play a five-match Test series in England. Over the years, India have claimed some memorable Test wins in the nation. Here are some of them.

Nottingham, 2018

Kohli's Team India gives it back to England

On the 2018 tour, India had lost the first two Tests despite showing fight. A ferocious Team India under Kohli bounced back in the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Kohli led from the front, having scored 97 and 103 in the two innings. Hardik Pandya also starred with a five-for in the first innings. India eventually won by as many as 203 runs.

2007

Rahul Dravid leads India to victory at Trent Bridge

India registered a similar victory at Trent Bridge in 2007. It was a collective effort from the Indians, who were led by then-captain Rahul Dravid. England were bundled out for 198 in the first innings. In reply, India racked up 481, with Sachin Tendulkar shining forth (91). Although England fought well (355), they couldn't gain a sufficient lead. India chased the 73-run target comfortably.

Lord's, 2014

A win at Lord's after 28 years

In 2014, India famously ended their win drought in overseas Tests. They handed England a 95-run victory at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's. The MS Dhoni-led Team India won a Test at Lord's after 28 years. Ishant Sharma had powered India to victory with his famous bouncer barrage, ignited by Dhoni. He registered astonishing figures of 7/74, while Ajinkya Rahane's 103 also grabbed eyeballs.