Home / News / Sports News / Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia loses semi-final bout in 65kg category
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia loses semi-final bout in 65kg category

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 03:10 pm
Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia loses semi-final bout in 65kg category
Bajrang Punia gave a valiant account of himself at the Tokyo Games

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has lost the men's freestyle 65kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after being beaten by Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semis. Bajrang will now battle it out in the bronze medal match. Notably, he will need to win the bronze medal match to hand India their sixth medal at the Tokyo Games. Here's more.

In this article
Journey

How did both these wrestlers qualify for the semis?

Aliyev started with a victory by points (4-0) over Senegal's Adama Diatta in the opening round. He then earned an impressive 9-1 victory against Kazakhstan's third-seed Daulet Niyazbekov. Meanwhile, Punia survived a big scare in the opening bout against Kyrgystan's Elnazar Ekmataliev as he won on criteria after the scores were tied at 3-3. In the quarters, he beat Iran's Cheka Ghiasi.

Aliyev

Aliyev is a three-time world champion

Aliyev is a three-time world champion in wrestling and won bronze at the Rio Olympics. However, those successes came in lighter weight categories. All his World Championship gold medals came in the 61kg category while he won the Olympic medal competing in the 57kg category. He has been successful in the 65kg category, winning back-to-back gold medals at European championships in 2018 and 2019.

Information

Otoguro reaches men's 65kg freestyle finale

Earlier Takuto Otoguro reached the men's 65kg freestyle finale after beating ROC's Gadzhimurad Rashidov 3-2. Aliyev will face Otoguro in the finale. Meanwhile, Bajrang will face Rashidov.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Manchester City sign Jack Grealish for £100m

Latest News

Congress leader Pardeep Chhabra quits party

Politics

'200 Halla Ho' trailer: Dalit women's oppression and their rebellion

Entertainment

J&J applies for EUA of COVID-19 vaccine in India

India

TikTok confirms that it is testing a new Stories feature

Technology

'Never Have I Ever' season three: What can you expect?

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Khel Ratna renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

Sports

NZ players likely to be available for remaining IPL matches

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia moves to semifinal

Sports

Hockey (women's), Olympics: Team India loses the bronze medal match

Sports

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona: Details here

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses in bronze medal match

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Argentina beat India in women's hockey semi-final

Sports

Hockey: India lose semi-finals, alive in the medal hunt

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Tai Tzu-ying beats PV Sindhu in semi-final

Sports

Olympics News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 13: Complete report

Sports

Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya loses to Zavur Uguev, wins silver

Sports

Hockey: India clinch their first Olympic medal after 41 years

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina loses semis, settles for bronze

Sports

Olympics: When 'ex-coach Kabir Khan' and 'real coach' exchanged pleasantries

Entertainment
Trending Topics