Decoding the records Lionel Messi can script in 2021-22 season

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 02:30 pm
Decoding the records Lionel Messi can script in 2021-22 season
Lionel Messi can script several records in the 2021-22 season

Lionel Messi is set to stay at Barcelona after reports have claimed he has agreed to a five-year deal, taking a wage cut. Messi was a free agent after his contract with Barca had expired recently. The legendary footballer will be keen to have another good season with Barca after doing well last term. He can break several records as we decode the same.

In this article
La Liga

Lionel Messi can get past 500 career La Liga goals

Messi has been La Liga's best player in the history of the competition and his numbers are staggering. He has netted 474 goals for Barcelona in 520 league appearances and can go past the mark of 500. He scored 30 goals to top the chart last season. Notably, Messi has scored 25-plus goals in 12 successive La Liga campaigns, starting in the 2009-10 season.

Pichichi

Messi can win a sixth successive Pichichi award

After the completion of the 2020-21 edition of La Liga, Messi was awarded the Pichichi award. Messi has won the most number of Pichichi trophies in La Liga history (8). Messi won the first of his eight Pichichi awards in the 2009-10 season, clinching the top honor again in 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21. He can win six successive Pichichi awards.

Information

Messi can script these records in La Liga

Messi rules the chart in La Liga in terms of assists (192). He can become the first player to register 200 assists in the competition. The Argentine, who has scored against 38 different teams, will be keen to extend the record.

Goals

Messi can get past 700 goals for Barca

Messi has netted a whopping 672 career club goals for Barcelona. He can get past 700 goals for the Spanish club in all competitions. Messi, who has appeared in 778 matches, can get past 800 for the side. Notably, Messi can score 30-plus goals in a single season across competitions in 14 consecutive seasons.

Do you know?

Messi can register these stats in La Liga

Messi has scored the most hat-tricks in La Liga history (36). He has also scored the most braces in the league (93). In 2021-22, he can get to 100 braces. Messi, who has scored 73 penalties, can get past the mark of 75.

