Home / News / Sports News / La Liga: Messi to miss Barcelona's final game this season
Sports

La Liga: Messi to miss Barcelona's final game this season

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 06:54 pm
La Liga: Messi to miss Barcelona's final game this season

Argentine star Lionel Messi is set to miss Barcelona's final fixture of the ongoing La Liga season. A report in Goal has confirmed that Messi will miss the impending dead rubber against Eibar. Notably, Messi's future with Barcelona hangs in balance as his contract with the Catalan club will expire at the end of the season. Here is more.

In this article
Details

Has Messi already played his last match for Barcelona?

Messi has been given permission by manager Ronald Koeman to miss the upcoming fixture. This means the star striker might have played his final game for Barca. Notably, Messi has time and again hinted at leaving the club. Quite a few reports have claimed that Messi held formal talks with Manchester City. However, Barca remain hopeful of convincing him to stay.

Information

Several clubs interested in signing Messi

Several clubs have shown interest in signing Messi lately. Paris Saint-Germain have been chasing him as they aim to reunite him with his former team-mate Neymar. Following the win over Manchester United in the Champions League, Neymar had said he wanted to play alongside Messi.

Messi

Messi scored 38 goals for Barcelona this season

Messi represented Barcelona in 47 games across all competitions this season, having registered 38 goals and 11 assists. As many as 30 goals were scored by him in La Liga, the most by a player in the ongoing season. He also recorded the most assists for Barcelona (9). Besides, Messi netted five goals in the Champions League, and three in Copa del Rey.

Feats

Messi presently has 672 career goals for Barcelona

In April, Messi went to score his 650th goal for Barcelona across all competitions. He attained the historic feat as Barcelona clinched a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Last year, Messi broke Pele's all-time record for goals scored for a single club by netting his 644th career goal. Notably, Messi now has a total of 474 La Liga goals for Barca.

Barcelona

La Liga: Barcelona were ruled out of the title race

Considering the present scenario, Barcelona can only finish third in La Liga this season. They were ruled out of the title race after a 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo, and are currently behind Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The Ronald Koeman-managed side earlier crashed out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage. They will finish the season with the Copa del Rey title.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
England vs New Zealand, Test series: Preview, stats and more

Latest News

'Bad Boys for Life' directors to now helm 'Batgirl' movie

Entertainment

Honor killing? Parents murder, dismember Iranian filmmaker for not marrying

World

Trouble getting vaccine slot? Take a 'vaccine vacation' to Russia!

Lifestyle

Boney Kapoor recounts how Cyclone Tauktae, lockdown impacted 'Maidaan' finances

Entertainment

Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin announces retirement

Sports

Latest Sports News

England vs New Zealand, Test series: Preview, stats and more

Sports

'Easier to dismiss Rohit Sharma', says Mohammad Amir

Sports

ICC to decide 2021 World T20's fate on June 1

Sports

India will host FIFA U-17 Women's WC in October 2022

Sports

Rohit Sharma vs Virender Sehwag: Statistical comparison (as openers)

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Decoding Barcelona's 2020-21 season in numbers

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona beat Huesca in Lionel Messi's 500th game

Sports

Messi scores 644th goal for Barcelona, breaks Pele's all-time record

Sports

Lionel Messi's Barcelona career in numbers

Sports
Trending Topics