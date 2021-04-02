IPL: A look at MI's recent performances (2018-2020)

Suryakumar Yadav stood out with the bat for MI in IPL 2018, racking up 512 runs at 36.57. He was the only batsman for MI to score 500-plus runs. With the ball, all-rounder Hardik Pandya claimed 18 wickets at 21.16.
Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional with the ball for MI in 2019. He claimed 19 scalps at 21.52. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock scored the most runs for MI (529). He averaged 35.26. De Kock was the third-highest run-scorer that season.
MI saw three of their batsmen in the top 10 in terms of runs. The likes of Ishan Kishan (516), De Kock (503), and Surya (480) were consistent with the bat to help the side. Bumrah claimed 27 wickets at 14.96.