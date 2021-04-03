Home / News / Sports News / Teenager Sinner sets up Hurkacz date in Miami Open final
Teenager Sinner sets up Hurkacz date in Miami Open final

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 03, 2021, 12:19 pm
Teenager Sinner sets up Hurkacz date in Miami Open final

Italian teen sensation Jannik Sinner rallied past Spanish seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut at the Miami Open to book a meeting with Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Sinner, who reached the last year's French Open quarter-finals, has become only the fourth teen to reach the men's final in the 36-year history of the ATP Miami Masters.

Here we present the details.

I'm very happy about my performance today: Sinner

Sinner said he is happy with his performance in a match that wasn't easy.

"Today we both showed great tennis," Sinner said. "It was not easy. It was a little bit windy as well. I'm very happy about my performance today."

Sinner took his eighth career triumph over a top-20 rival and ensured he will rise into the ATP's top 25 next week.

Sinner joins these legends as Miami teen finalists

Sinner defeated Bautista 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to make it to the finale. The 19-year-old is playing only his third Masters 1000 event. He joined 1990 champion Andre Agassi, 2005 runner-up Rafael Nadal and 2007 winner Novak Djokovic as Miami teen finalists.

Hurkacz sees off Rublev with a dominating performance

Poland's Hurkacz, seeded 26th, won his second straight match over a top 10 player.

He beat Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4.

He had earlier sealed a quarter-final win over second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Notably, Hurkacz became the first player to take a set off Rublev at the tournament.

It's the first time he has earned two top 10 wins in the same tournament.

Hurkacz reaches maiden Masters 1000 final

Hurkacz, who tasted success this year at the Delray Beach, advanced to the first Masters 1000 final of his career.

He said after winning that title, he has been trying to improve his game.

"After winning a title at the beginning of the year I had a couple of rough matches," Hurkacz said.

"I have just been trying to improve my game."

History for Hurkacz

