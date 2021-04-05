Miami Open: Hubert Hurkacz beats Jannik Sinner to win title

Hurkacz said he had to stay solid against Sinner during the match.
"Obviously, I was trying to stay as solid as I can because he can hit the balls so hard ... if you let him do that, like, he's just gonna run around," he said.
"So I was just trying to keep his pace and be able to fight for each ball."
Finale
How did the match pan out?
Hurkacz won the first three games, before Sinner hit back to level.
The teenager went a break up at 6-5 but Hurkacz broke back and took the first set on a tie-break.
The Polish international claimed the next four games and although Sinner fought back to win the next three, he held his nerve to secure a straight-sets win.
Do you know?
Notable records scripted in the match
World number 37 Hurkacz became the lowest-ranked player to win a Masters event since Tomas Berdych in Paris in 2005. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Sinner had become the youngest Masters finalist since Rafael Nadal in 2005.
Hurkacz
Hurkacz wins second title in 2021. breaks into top 20
Hurkacz won his second title of the year after having earlier pocketed the Delray Beach Open. The victory extended Hurkacz's unbeaten 2021 run in South Florida to 10-0.
Hurkacz has broken into the Top 20 in the FedEx ATP Rankings for the first time.
He has moved from No. 37 to a career-high No. 16 on Monday.