Miami Open: Hubert Hurkacz beats Jannik Sinner to win title

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 12:10 pm
Miami Open: Hubert Hurkacz beats Jannik Sinner to win title

Hubert Hurkacz overcame Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open final to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

The 24-year-old won 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in one hour 43 minutes to become the first Polish singles player to win a top-level event at the ATP tour.

A handful of double-faults in the finale proved costly for the 19-year-old Sinner.

Here we present the details.

Notable records scripted in the match

Hurkacz tried to stay as solid as he could

Hurkacz said he had to stay solid against Sinner during the match.

"Obviously, I was trying to stay as solid as I can because he can hit the balls so hard ... if you let him do that, like, he's just gonna run around," he said.

"So I was just trying to keep his pace and be able to fight for each ball."

How did the match pan out?

Hurkacz won the first three games, before Sinner hit back to level.

The teenager went a break up at 6-5 but Hurkacz broke back and took the first set on a tie-break.

The Polish international claimed the next four games and although Sinner fought back to win the next three, he held his nerve to secure a straight-sets win.

Notable records scripted in the match

World number 37 Hurkacz became the lowest-ranked player to win a Masters event since Tomas Berdych in Paris in 2005. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Sinner had become the youngest Masters finalist since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Hurkacz wins second title in 2021. breaks into top 20

Hurkacz won his second title of the year after having earlier pocketed the Delray Beach Open. The victory extended Hurkacz's unbeaten 2021 run in South Florida to 10-0.

Hurkacz has broken into the Top 20 in the FedEx ATP Rankings for the first time.

He has moved from No. 37 to a career-high No. 16 on Monday.

