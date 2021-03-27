Miami Open: Medvedev starts brightly, win for Osaka

Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, became the biggest upset victim so far in the prestigious ATP Masters and WTA hard-court tournament. He fell 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to 83rd-ranked Finn Emil Ruusuvuori. Notably, Zverev captured the ATP title in Acapulco last week.
Bianca Andreescu (CAN x8) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, Garbine Muguruza (ESP x12) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-4, 6-1, Sofia Kenin (USA x4) bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-7 (6/8), 6-1, 6-3, Karolína Pliskova (CZE x6) bt Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-2, 6-1.