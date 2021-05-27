'Can't look back', Mithali eyes fresh start with coach Powar

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 04:50 pm

Mithali Raj eyes a fresh start with coach Ramesh Powar

Ramesh Powar recently replaced WV Raman as the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. The former India spinner has been re-appointed after he left the post three years ago. In 2018, star Indian batter Mithali Raj had accused Powar of discrimination and humiliation. However, the former looks forward to working with him again, stating that the "past is gone by".

'Together, we will steer the ship', says Mithali

"The past is gone by. You cannot go back. I am sure he (Ramesh Powar) will come up with plans and we together will steer the ship," Mithali said in a recent chat with The Hindu. She added, "We will work in tandem and build a very strong team for the future, especially with the World Cup scheduled next year."

Mithali accused Powar of discrimination in 2018

In November 2018, Mithali had accused coach Powar of discrimination and bias. In a letter addressed to the BCCI, the former had also stated that Powar humiliated her during the World T20 in West Indies. Mithali added that Powar made her feel like an "outcast". The Indian ODI captain admitted that she was hurt after being left out for World T20 semi-final.

Mithali had faced ouster despite scoring runs

In the 2018 T20 WC, Mithali had scored 56 runs against Pakistan before registering 51 against Ireland. She was rested for the game against Australia, and then dropped in a vital semis clash against England. An inexperienced Team India lost the all-important match.

Powar was quick to respond

Responding to Mithali's claims, Powar clarified that she was dropped from the XI as the management wanted to go ahead with the winning combination. In a counter letter, Powar wrote that Mithali had a low strike-rate, and her intent to score runs was missing. The report added the team manager had received calls from a former cricketer, who threatened him and Powar.

Powar served as Team India's coach till November 2018

Powar was the coach of women's team from July to November in 2018. During the period, India reached the T20 World Cup semi-final. The team also won as many as 14 T20 Internationals. However, the team selection in the T20 WC semis against England made Powar the scapegoat. Upon being dropped, Mithali, on Twitter wrote, "It's the darkest day of my life".

WV Raman had replaced Powar, but didn't get an extension

In December 2018, WV Raman replaced Powar as the head coach of India Women. Although India reached the final of T20 WC Down Under, the series defeats (T20s and ODIs) against SA at home put him under the scanner. As a result, Raman didn't receive an extension, and Powar has been re-appointed. It will be interesting to see how things pan out this time.

Mithali will travel Down Under with the Indian squad

Mithali is a part of the Indian squad that travels Down Under for an all-format tour (three ODIs, one-off Day-Night Test, and three T20Is), later this year. Mithali recently indicated that she will call time on her international career after the 2022 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. She remains the leading run-scorer in Women's ODIs (7,098 runs from 214 ODIs at 51.06).