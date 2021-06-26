Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mo Farah misses out on qualification

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 11:09 am

Mo Farah will not be going to the Tokyo Games

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Mo Farah will not be defending his 10,000 metres title after failing to achieve the qualifying time at the British Athletics Championships. The celebrated athlete missed the qualifying time in an invitational 10,000m at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester. Notably, Farah needed to go under 27 minutes 28 seconds at Manchester Regional Arena to book his place.

Reaction

I don't know what to think or what's next: Farah

Farah clocked 27 minutes 47 seconds which was more than the needed time. It's heartbreaking for Farah, who will not be able to defend the 10,000m title he won in 2012 and 2016. "I don't know what to think or what's next. If I can't compete with the best why bother?" said Farah, who won 5,000m and 10,000m gold in 2012 and 2016.

Disappointment

Farah disappointed after missing out

Farah said there's no excuse after his performance. "There's no excuse in terms of conditions - it is what it is. I genuinely thought I'd come out here, get the time and then go back to the training camp," he said. "I've had an amazing career. Thinking about it tonight it's a bit shocking and I don't really know what to say."

Qualification

Farah had missed Olympic qualification earlier this month as well

Farah, who has won six world titles over 5,000 and 10,000, had moved away from the track to concentrate on the marathon for more than three years. However, he returned for another shot at the Olympics over his preferred distance. Notably, he missed out at the Olympics earlier this month too. Farah had fallen short of the qualifying mark in the European 10,000m Cup.

Information

Cheptegei and Kiplimo will target the gold medal

Meanwhile, world record holder Joshua Cheptegei and his Ugandan compatriot Jacob Kiplimo will be gunning for Farah's crown in the Olympic final on July 30. An injured Marc Scott has already qualified to represent Britain in the event.