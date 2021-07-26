Home / News / Sports News / Olympics: Meet Momiji Nishiya, Japan's youngest gold medalist
Sports

Olympics: Meet Momiji Nishiya, Japan's youngest gold medalist

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 05:05 pm
Olympics: Meet Momiji Nishiya, Japan's youngest gold medalist
Momiji Nishiya scripts history at Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual champions in the history of the Olympics on Monday. Momiji achieved the feat when she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of 13 years and 330 days. Meanwhile, Brazil's Rayssa Leal (13 years and 203 days) won silver and Funa Nakayama (16 years) of Japan clinched bronze. Here is all about Nishiya.

In this article
Information

Momiji scripted history with a score of 15.26

Momiji entered the record books with a score of 15.26. Her final three runs (4.15, 4.66, and 3.43) made her secure the top spot on the podium. Meanwhile, Rayssa Leal, Brazil's youngest-ever medalist, won silver with a score of 14.64.

Information

Here are the other achievements of Momiji

Momiji was born on August 30, 2007. She won a silver medal at the Summer X Games in the street women's event in 2019. At the World Skateboarding Championships 2021, she won the silver medal (scored 14.17 points). "I am simply very, very delighted. I am so happy," Nishiya said after her win and added her success has "nothing to do with her age."

History

Yuto Horigome won first-ever skateboarding gold medal at Olympics

Momiji won the historic Olympic gold after his fellow team-mate Yuto Horigome clinched the men's title. Horigome won the first-ever skateboarding gold medal at Olympics. The 22-year-old Japanese scored 37.18 points in men's final. Horigome had been among the medal hopefuls after he beat Nyjah Huston of the US at the world championships in Rome in June.

Facts

A look at the interesting facts

US diver Marjorie Gestring remains the youngest individual Olympic champion after winning the 3m springboard in the Berlin 1936 Games. She had accomplished the milestone at 13 years and 268 days. Skateboarding is one of the four sports making debut in Tokyo, along with surfing, sport climbing and karate. The organizers aimed at bringing younger audiences to Olympics.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
England vs India: Sundar, Gill ruled out of Test series

Latest News

India to miss July vaccination target over low COVAXIN supply

India

'Ek Duaa' review: Heart was at right place, disappointing execution

Entertainment

Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at 76

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Technology

Former BSF chief, Arvind Kejriwal's aide feature on Pegasus list

India

Latest Sports News

Hockey: India look to bounce back against Spain in Olympics

Sports

Nagal hammered out of Olympics by world number two Medvedev

Sports

England vs India: Sundar, Gill ruled out of Test series

Sports

Decoding the rise of Mumbai Indians star batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal advances to third round at Olympics

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 1: Complete report

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: A look at India's medal hopefuls

Sports

Olympics: Decoding the performance of USA

Sports

Olympics: Laurel Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete

Sports

Olympics News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 2: Complete report

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Technical snag costs Manu Bhaker final spot

Sports

#MannkiBaat: Modi asks India to cheer for Tokyo Olympics athletes

India

Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics: Presenting her journey

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal

Sports
Trending Topics