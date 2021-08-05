Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan confirms his participation in remaining season
IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan confirms his participation in remaining season

IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan confirms his participation in remaining season

England's white ball skipper Eoin Morgan will feature in the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Morgan, who leads the Kolkata Knight Riders, confirmed the development following the postponement of England's tour of Bangladesh. The 34-year-old clarified that the decision to participate in the remaining IPL matches has been left to the players. Here are further details.

Statement

It's an individual decision: Morgan

"It's a complete individual decision," Morgan said after his London Spirit side lost in the men's Hundred. He added, "If we went to Bangladesh we'd play in conditions that are foreign to us. If some guys go to the IPL, they'll play in similar conditions [to the World Cup] or for guys that need a rest, they take a rest."

Morgan was appointed KKR's captain in 2020

Morgan had replaced Dinesh Karthik as captain of the KKR during the 2020 IPL season. The Kolkata-based franchise missed the qualification berth in that season, having finished fifth. In the 2021 season, they occupy the seventh spot currently with only two wins.

Jos Buttler unlikely to travel to the UAE

Morgan's team-mate Jos Buttler might not travel to the UAE for the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals opener said, "I don't know, to be honest. My family life is due to change - we've got a second child due to be born in early September. So unless I want to get away from a few sleepless nights, I might have to be at home."

England tour of Bangladesh has been postponed

England and Bangladesh were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in September-October. However, the two cricket boards, on Tuesday, mutually decided to postpone England's tour of Bangladesh to March 2023. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the English players will be available for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

England to tour Pakistan for two T20Is

England are also due to tour Pakistan for two T20Is in October, as a lead-up to the T20 World Cup. This means England have only two remaining T20I matches before the World Cup starts on October 17. Notably, the IPL final is scheduled for October 15. Hence, the IPL-bound players from England will have to arrange for their travel accordingly.

The other IPL-bound players from England

Here are the other English players who could travel to the UAE to take part in the remainder of the IPL season. Moeen Ali and Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals), Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings), and Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy (Sunrisers Hyderabad).

