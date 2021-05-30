Italian GP: Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier dies after crash

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 30, 2021, 08:15 pm

19-year-old Jason Dupasquier dies after being involved in a serious crash

Switzerland's Jason Dupasquier, a 19-year-old Swiss Moto3 rider, has died after being involved in a serious crash during Saturday's qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix. The MotoGP organizers issued a statement on Twitter saying, "We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier." Jason was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10 with the session Red Flagged thereafter.

Injuries

Jason succumbs to his injuries

The statement added that the FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles had arrived at the site immediately and Jason was attended to on the track. He was then transferred by the medical helicopter in a stable state to the Careggi Hospital in Florence. However, despite their best efforts, the hospital announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Tribute

Ride in peace, says MotoGP

His team, Prüstel GP, said on Facebook, "We're devastated, and at this time all of our thoughts are with Jason's family. You'll be sorely missed and never forgotten, Jason." "On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family, and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace," MotoGP added on Twitter.

Pruestel GP

Pruestel GP had pulled out of the race

Pruestel GP had already pulled out of Sunday's race, posting on Facebook: "PruestalGP decided not to race today in the #italianGP. The situation of @jasondupasquier50 is still critical and all our thoughts are with him." Japan's Ayumu Sasaki and Spaniard Jeremy Alcoba were the others involved in the horrific accident. Organizers reported that both were "fine".

Career

Moto3 World Championship: Dupasquier was in his second season

Dupasquier was in his second season in the Moto3 World Championship. He was ranked 10th in the standings, having accumulated 27 points from the opening five races. Dupasquier began his career in Supermoto where he was a multiple-time Swiss National champion. He tasted success with the NEC Championship Moto3 title in 2016 before moving to the Junior World Championship a year later.

Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo wins the Italian MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo dominated the Italian MotoGP on Sunday at a Mugello circuit. He had claimed his fourth consecutive pole of the season earlier on Saturday. After setting a lap record, he dedicated what he hailed as "the best lap" of his career to Dupasquier. He now has a 24-point cushion at the top.